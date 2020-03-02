Punjab Police nab 7 wanted criminals after 1,500-km chase, spanning 4 states

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): The Punjab Police arrested 7 criminals including 3 most wanted gangsters after an over two-month-long, 1500 km chase that spanned four states, DGP Dinkar Gupta said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, DGP Gupta said: "These arrests show that a large number of criminals had moved out of Punjab due to relentless and continued pressure from the police"

"The Punjab Police have arrested these criminals, after an over two-month-long, 1500 km chase that spanned four states, to solve a spate of heinous crimes, including the recent murder Gurdeep Singh, ex-Sarpanch of village Umarpura in district Amritsar (Rural)," he added.

DGP Gupta said: "It was a flawlessly executed intelligence-led operation, which covered the states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The trio were finally arrested from Sojat of Pali District in Rajasthan, on the basis of a tip-off provided to Rajasthan Police by the Punjab Police team. The accused had been changing their locations and creating various fake identities while being on the run."

The three most wanted criminals have been identified as Harman Bhullar residents of Punjab's Amritsar, (R), Balraj Singh resident of Punjab's Gurdaspur, and Harwinder Sandhu resident of Punjab's Amritsar (Rural). Other arrested criminals have been identified as Gurpreet Singh resident of Meerut, UP, Gurwinder Singh resident of Bazpur, Uttarakhand, Arwinder Singh of Punjab's Chandigarh and Balbir Singh of Punjab's Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar.

They were all members of a criminal gang operated by Pavittar Singh, a gangster-criminal now based in the USA. The entire gang is involved in many cases of extortion, attempt to murder, murder, rioting, said the DGP.

The police have seized one.30 bore Pistol, two .32 bore Pistols, one Springfield Rifle, and 18 cartridges, 12 bore Gun with 40 live cartridges, two .315 bore Pistols, 2 cars (one i20 and one Swift), and 3 fake Aadhar Cards.

Gurdeep Singh, (55), former Sarpanch of village Umarpura, was shot dead by a group of armed assailants led by Harman Bhullar, when he was returning home from a village Gurudwara on January 1, said the DGP

"The chase, which started from Amritsar-Chandigarh on January 28, culminated successfully on March 1, as a result of the perfect inter-state coordination and cooperation between the police forces of the four states. I had personally taken DGP Uttrakhand on board before the launch of the operation from Rudrapur in Uttrakhand. Later, senior officers of the UP Police and Rajasthan Police were also taken in the loop," DGP Gupta added. (ANI)

