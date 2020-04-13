Punjab Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 13 (ANI): A 52-year-old Punjab Police officer, posted in Ludhiana, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

"52-year old Gazetted Officer of Punjab Police, posted in Ludhiana, tests positive. He had been unwell for the past week and has been put on a ventilator. SOP is being followed," said KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab Disaster Management (COVID19).

As per the latest data provided by Punjab's Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases in the State stands at 171.

India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

