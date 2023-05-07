Punjab: Police raids 813 locations, recovers illicit liquor, heroin in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], May 7 (ANI): The Punjab Police involving 1200 police personnel raided 813 premises of 775 persons, who were involved in three cases under the Excise Act in the last two years and recovered 1470 kg Lahan (the raw material used for preparing illicit liquor), 403 bottles of illicit liquor and 70 grams of heroin.



"306 Police teams, involving 1200 police personnel raided 813 premises of 775 persons, who were involved in three cases under the Excise Act in the last two years and recovered 1470 kg Lahan (the raw material used for preparing illicit liquor), 403 bottles of illicit liquor and 70 grams of heroin, said DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla on Saturday.



In another unrelated incident, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) carried out search operations at 21 Locations in Delhi and Gurugram in connection with Amira Pure Foods Private Limited, Karan A Chanana and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), said an official statement from ED on Thursday.

During the searches conducted on May 2, cash amounting to Rs 1.01 Crore and various incriminating pieces of evidence were seized which shows the modus operandi of the accused entity for diverting the loan funds through shell companies, accommodation entries, fudging and manipulation of stocks, mentions the official statement.

According to the ED, the action against the accused entities came on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI against Karan A Chanana, his relatives, Amira Pure Foods Pvt. Ltd. and others under various sections of IPC, 1860 for committing fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating, etc. causing wrongful loss to the tune of approx--Rs. 1201.85 Crore to the consortium of banks led by Canara Bank.

Investigations conducted by ED revealed that the accused entities in connivance with each other and other related and unrelated entities have illegally diverted loan funds sanctioned by the consortium of Banks by way of transferring loan funds into the accounts of various shell entities under the guise of genuine business transactions. (ANI)

