Punjab Police, Rapid Action Force conduct flag march amid crackdown on Amritpal Singh

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], March 19 (ANI): Punjab Police and Rapid Action Force conducted flag march at various places on Sunday as efforts are underway to nab pro-Khalistan "Waris Punjab De" chief Amritpal Singh.



"Bathinda Police is conducting a flag march at various places today. Its purpose is to instil confidence among people and that the situation is under control. Action has been taken as per law and we've also arrested some people," Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said.

"We'll take legal action if anyone tries to take the law into their hands," he added.

Talking about the arrest of Amritpal Singh, Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, "Police chased him for about 20-25 kms but he managed to escape. We've recovered a number of weapons and two cars."

"Search is underway and we'll arrest him soon. Law and order will be maintained," added CP Chahal.

Earlier today, the suspension on mobile internet services and SMS services has been extended in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab till March 20 (12:00 hours).



An order in this regard was issued by the State government following the arrest of an alleged advisor and financer of "Waris Punjab De" chief Amritpal Singh.

"All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab are suspended till March 20 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab said in a statement on Sunday.

Previously the central agency sources informed that as efforts are underway to nab pro-Khalistan 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.

As per the sources, Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, who is an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, was arrested by the authorities on Sunday.

Punjab Police on Saturday launched a massive crackdown against the 'Waris De Punjab' chief.

A heavy police force has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar, and security was enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympathiser outfit chief is currently on the run, as per the police.

Earlier on Saturday late evening, Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive". (ANI)

