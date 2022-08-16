Punjab Police recovers weapons used by Pak Army from arrested ISI-backed terrorists

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 16 (ANI): The weapons recovered from Pakistan ISI-backed terrorists are lethal and usually used by Pakistan Army, Punjab Police said.

Punjab Police on Sunday busted a Pak-ISI-backed terrorist module and arrested four members.

The accused were associated with Canada-based Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and Australia-based gangster Gurjant Singh alias Janta. They were apprehended from Delhi during the intel-led operation carried out by the Counter-Intelligence unit of Punjab Police with the help of Delhi Police.

Punjab Police on Monday obtained five-day remand of four terrorists associated with gangsters in Canada and Australia from the court.

"On Sunday after their arrest, they were brought to Punjab where a medical checkup was done at the civil hospital in Mohali. The police have obtained their 5-day remand from the court," the police said in a statement.

According to the police, they are notorious terrorists who had procured weapons which are not even used by the Indian Army.

"Most lethal weapons have been recovered from them which are usually seen to be used by the Pakistan Army," said police.

The Police have recovered three Chinese-made P-86 hand grenades, one IED and two 9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges from the possession of arrested persons, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.

This is the third such module of cross-border smuggling of arms and explosives that has been busted by the Punjab Police in less than a week.

Those arrested have been identified as Deepak Sharma of Preet Nagar in Moga; Sandeep Singh of village Kotkaror Kalan in Ferozepur; Sunny Dagar of village Ishapur in Najafgarh in Delhi; and Vipin Jakhar, a resident of Goyla Khurd in New Delhi, where all of them were taking shelter.

"Following the reliable inputs that associates of Arsh Dala are being harboured by Vipin Jakhar at his accommodation in village Goyla Khurd in New Delhi, teams of Punjab Police's SSOC Mohali along with Dwarka Police conducted a raid at their premises on Friday and managed to arrest them after recovering two 9mm pistols (foreign-made) along with 40 live cartridges," said DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Working on the leads obtained during the questioning of the arrested persons, the police teams also recovered one IED and three hand grenades on Saturday from the locations pinpointed by them in Punjab.

The arrested accused also revealed that they were being tasked by Arsh Dala to execute criminal activities in areas of Delhi and Punjab ahead of Independence day to disrupt the peace and harmony.

The investigations so far revealed that Deepak Sharma, who is a history-sheeter and was wanted by the Punjab Police in two cases including of murder of Moga-based Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, who was killed in March 2022 and another for firing on the house of Panchayat Secretary of Village Dala, Moga in June 2022, said the DGP. While, accused Sandeep, who recently came back to India from Dubai, had provided logistic support to Deepak to carry out firing at the house of the Panchayat Secretary.

"Accused Sunny Dagar, who is out from jail on parole, is an active member of Neeraj Bawana Gang and Tillu Tajpuriya gang active in Delhi and NCR region and has been facing various cases of heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, theft etc. Sunny Dagar was providing hideouts to Deepak Sharma and Sandeep Singh in Delhi and nearby areas, while, accused Vipin Jakhar was providing financial and logistical support to the other arrested and was involved in facilitating the movement of the accused from one hideout to another," he added.

Meanwhile, the Police have procured remand for five days of all the arrested persons after producing them at the local Mohali Court on Saturday.

Canada-based Arsh Dala, a native of Dala village in Moga,is a Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative involved in various criminal activities in Punjab and abroad and is most wanted by the Punjab Police. His involvement had also emerged in various targeted killings that took place in the Border state of Punjab, besides, in cases of supplying militant hardware including RDX, IEDs, AK-47 and other arms and ammunition to modules in the state after getting them imported from Pakistan.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said "The Punjab Police has initiated the process to extradite him from Canada and soon he will be brought to India."

Notably, the Red Corner Notice against Arsh Dala has already been issued in May 2022. (ANI)