Punjab: Police seize Dusshera effigies near railway line in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Effigies of the 10-headed Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran found their way into the custody of police, which seized them from near the railway line here on Tuesday.

The unclaimed effigies were seized on the day of Dusshera when traditionally they are consigned to flames to signify the triumph of good over evil.

Police have seized unclaimed around ten effigies from near the Dhuri railway line here on Dussehra.

"Yesterday, 9-10 unclaimed effigies kept near the railway line were seized near Dhuri Line. Permission from District Magistrate is required to erect effigies within 1.5 km of a railway line," police said.

Last year on Dussehra, at least 60 people were killed in the train accident that took place at the Dhobi Ghat ground in Choura Bazar near Jhoda Phatak area in Amritsar on October 19.

A speeding train had run over a crowd of Dussehra revellers that went onto the railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy. (ANI)

