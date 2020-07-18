Punjab Police warns against downloading APK files that mimics TikTok

Chandigarh [India], July 17 (ANI): Punjab Police on Friday warned citizens against downloading any APK (Android application package) files that mimic the services of TikTok as it can be sources of malware spread.

Punjab Police State Cyber Crime Cell has also warned against downloading any other popular apps banned by the Government of India.

Almost all the apps banned have some preferential Chinese interest and the majority have parent Chinese companies.

The Ministry of Information Technology had said in a release that it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that "they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

Law, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has banned apps for safety, security, defence, sovereignty, and integrity of India. (ANI)

