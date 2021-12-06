Punjab polls 2022: Amarinder says seat adjustment with BJP, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party soon

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 6 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh, who recently floated his own party Punjab Lok Congress, on Sunday said that decision to form an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party has been taken in principle and seat adjustment will be announced soon.

"In principle, a decision has been taken, now seat adjustment is to be done. We will also do seat adjustments with Dhindsa sahab's party (SAD Sanyukt). I will tell both parties that we should pick winners, support those candidates," Singh replied when asked about an alliance with BJP for 2022 Punjab polls during a press conference here today.

Expressing confidence that his party will form the government in the upcoming polls, Singh remarked, "Our aim is to win Punjab Assembly elections and we will."



He further said that the membership drive to join the party was started 10 days ago. "A committee is also being formed in the district so that people can join the party," he added.

Notably, Amarinder Singh quit Congress after months of in-fighting with current state Punjab PCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu and formed his own party.

The SAD, a long term ally of the BJP, parted ways with the NDA-led government last year at the Centre over the issue of farm laws which have now been repealed. (ANI)

