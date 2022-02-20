Punjab polls: CM Channi urges people to practice their constitutional rights

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): As polling is underway in Punjab's 117 constituencies, its incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday urged people to exercise their constitutional rights and cast their valuable vote.

CM Channi tweeted, "As Punjab is going to poll today, practice your constitutional right by casting your valuable vote for a progressive change. Also, urge your family and friends to step out and vote because every single vote counts!"

Elections are underway in Punjab's 117 seats and third phase of polling is taking place in 59 seats.

Meanwhile, Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is the Congress's chief ministerial face, is contesting from two seats Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju in Amritsar (East).

The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will take place on March 10. (ANI)





