Punjab polls: Enforcement agencies seize valuables worth Rs 319.29 crore

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 4 (ANI): After the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Punjab for Assembly elections, various enforcement teams seized valuables worth Rs 319.29 crore in violation of poll ethics till February 3, 2022, the official said.



"After enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for Assembly elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 319.29 crores in violation of MCC till February 3," Office of Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the various enforcement teams seized valuables worth Rs 310.89 crore in violation of poll ethics till January 31, 2022, said a press release.

Giving details in this regard, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju, today, said that the surveillance teams have seized 27.86 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 14.75 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 275.59 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 19.19 crore, he added. (ANI)

