Punjab power crisis: AAP leaders, workers booked in Mohali after protest

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 4 (ANI): Punjab Police has registered FIR against 23 members of the Aam Aadmi Party including MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema for protesting near Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh's house in Mohali.

As per the official statement of Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh, along with AAP workers and leaders, FIR is also filed against 200 unknown persons.

"FIR registered against 23 members of the Aam Aadmi Party including MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema, along with 200 unknown persons, who were protesting near Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's house in Mohali under section 188 Indian Penal Code and 51(A) Disaster management act at Mullanpur police station," the statement said.



On Friday, AAP workers protested near Punjab Chief Minister's Siswan farmhouse here against "power cuts" in the state.

Police had used water cannons to disperse the agitators.

AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann, MP, and Harpal Singh Cheema, MLA, were detained by Punjab Police from the protest site. (ANI)

