Punjab: Private bus operators call off strikes as state agrees to demands

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] August 15 (ANI): A Punjab-based organization of private bus operators called off their protest after the state Finance Minister and Transport Minister agreed to consider their demands.

Punjab state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar held a meeting with the Punjab Motor Union (An organization of private bus operators) at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh where their demands were examined one by one.

As per the information provided by Punjab PRO, the government after listening to all the demands kept by the private bus operators, the Ministers assured them that the government is sincere and wants to develop the state by taking along all sections of society.



"The policy of the government is to provide employment to all sections of society in various fields without favouritism, A large number of youths are also earning their livelihood from the private bus industry. Therefore, their legitimate demands will be sympathetically considered and keeping this in mind, the government had recently started the amnesty scheme to provide relief to the private bus operators," said the Ministers.

After the assurance provided by the Punjab state government, the representatives of the Punjab Motor Union cancelled their next protest programme.

Private buses in the state stayed off the roads on August 9 as their operators were on a one-day strike against the alleged failure of the Punjab government in fulfilling their demands.

The Punjab Motor Union staged protests at many places across the state. (ANI)

