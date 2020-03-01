Punjab prohibits online supply of food from FBOs without hygiene rating

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 1 (ANI): Punjab Food and Drug Administration (PFDA) on Sunday prohibited the online supply of food from the food business operators (FBOs), which don't have hygiene rating.

The state government has also prohibited the online food supply aggregators (OFSAs) from sourcing the food from FBOs which are not hygienically rated.

In a statement, KS Pannu, Commissioner, PFDA, said: "It is the moral responsibility of FBOs and OFSAs to ensure quality and hygiene of food delivered."

"However, the duty is also cast upon the state authorities to ensure safe food to the public under Section 18(1)(a) of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006," he said.

He said that all OFSAs had been advised to ensure that the FBOs from where they are sourcing the food for distribution to consumers should be asked to get the hygiene rating of their business done and the OFSAs should source and supply the food from only those FBOs who secure at least three smilies out of a range of five smilies in the matter of hygiene rating.

"The date of getting the hygiene rating of the FBOs done was extended to October 31, 2019. However, it has been observed that even after creating awareness regarding the importance of hygiene rating, OFSAs have not taken the matter seriously, resulting in consumers continuously facing the potential of delivery of unsafe/unhygienic food," he said.

Pannu said that the prohibition orders would be effective in the entire state of Punjab for the period of one year with effect from April 30. (ANI)

