Punjab: Protest against double murder in Muktsar intensifies

Muktsar (Punjab) [India], July 15 (ANI): Tension prevails in the district's Jawaharewala village as villagers took out a protest march on Monday after a double murder took place here.

A committee has been formed to decide the future course of action in connection with the incident. Naujawan Bharat Sabha's Manga Singh Azaad has been made the convener of the committee.

People attended the sit-in protest in large numbers on Bathinda Road bypass in the district.

Azaad said: "We demand the arrest of all 11 accused in connection with the shooting in which two people were killed. Police should revoke the licenses of all those who murdered the duo and seize their weapons. They should be charged under Section 452 of the IPC."

The committee has also demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family of those who died in the shooting and Rs 25 lakh for the injured. They also demanded government jobs for the kin of those who died in the firing incident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manbinder Veer Singh said: "Police are taking action by registering cases in this regard. We have arrested two accused. Rest of the nine accused will be arrested soon." (ANI)

