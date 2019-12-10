Punjab: Protest by families of victims in 2018 train tragedy enters second day

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Protests by the families of the victims of devastating train tragedy here last year entered its second day on Tuesday, with the protestors alleging that the state government has failed to provide them with justice.

The protestors have demanded among other things government jobs for the kin of the deceased and punishment to the accused.

Speaking to ANI, Deepak, a protestor, said: "No government official has visited them even once. If anything happens to them, then the state government is to be blamed."

He said the State government had made a number of promises but has failed to deliver on any of these promises. "The government has suppressed the issue because high-level officers were involved in the incident," he said.

The protestors say that their protest will continue until they get assurance from at least a Cabinet minister about the fulfillment of their demands.

The horrific accident took place at Dhobi Ghat ground in Choura Bazar near Jhoda Phatak area in Amritsar on October 19 last year after a speeding train ran over a crowd of Dussehra revellers that went onto the railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy. A total of 60 people were killed in the train accident. (ANI)

