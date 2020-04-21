Punjab provides quarantine facilities to 1,200 stranded Kashmiri migrants

Chandigarh [India], April 20 (ANI): The Punjab government on Monday said it provided quarantine facilities to 1,200 Kashmiri migrants, who were stuck in Pathankot for the past 20 days due to the lockdown.

"These migrants from different states were stuck in Pathankot after the Jammu and Kashmir government refused them entry," said an official statement.

The Punjab government and Police provided them with shelter, food and lodging during their mandatory 20-day quarantine period, before facilitating their return home.

In order to help the stranded migrants, the Punjab government established nine shelter homes (quarantine facilities) for them.

"They were provided 24x7 support, with proper board and lodging, as well as food. Medical teams were deployed round-the-clock for regular health checkups and for providing them with a regular supply of medicines," it added.

Finally, after getting a nod from the Jammu and Kashmir administration to enter the state, a resident of district Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir said, "The Punjab Police has been a warm host for 20 days in these dark days."

According to the migrants, the police provided them with food, other essentials, shelter, medical facilities and proper sanitation. (ANI)

