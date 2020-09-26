Punjab: Rail roko agitation against farm bills extended till September 29

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 26 (ANI): The rail roko farmers' agitation in Punjab, which was scheduled to conclude on September 26, has been extended by three days, Sarwan Singh Pandher, State Secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti informed on Friday.

The Railways has cancelled at least various special trains running from the Ferozepur division from September 24 to 26, following the strike call bt farmers. The decision was taken in view of safety of passengers and the protection of railway property.

"On September 27, members of women's groups will join the protest, while on September 28, youth will take part in the protest on the occasion of Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary," Pandher said.



"We will not allow any leaders of the political parties to address the farmers at the protest site. Our struggle will continue till recently passed farm bills are not withdrawn," he added.

Similar protests against the farm legislations have been witnessed in various parts of the country including Haryana and Odisha.

On September 17, SAD leader and Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her opposition to the three Bills.

According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farmers by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament on Sunday. (ANI)

