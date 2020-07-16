Punjab: Rain lashes parts of Amritsar

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 16 (ANI): Monsoon rains lashed parts of Amritsar on Thursday, leaving many in city soaked.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted 'generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' in the city.

Earlier on Thursday, the IMD has also tweeted, "Under the influence of strengthening of lower-level easterlies over northwest India and Monsoon trough, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over the plains of north-west India during July 16-20 with maximum intensity/distribution of rainfall on 18th-20th July." (ANI)

