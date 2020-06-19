Punjab reports 118 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 18 (ANI): 118 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths have been reported in Punjab today.

"The total number of cases stands at 3,615 and death toll is at 83," Department of Information and Public Relations, Punjab said in a release.

The COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,66,946 on Thursday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 12,237. The COVID-19 count includes 1,60,384 active cases, while 1,94,325 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

