Punjab reports 1,515 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 5 (ANI): Punjab reported 1,515 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 61,527 in the state.

According to the state government, 69 deaths were reported today and the death toll has gone up to 1,808. A total of 1306 patients were discharged on Saturday.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday ended his week-long self-isolation after testing negative for coronavirus, Chief Minister's Office said.

He had come in contact with two MLAs who had later tested positive for the virus. He came in contact with the legislators in the Vidhan Sabha on August 28 during a one-day session of the House. (ANI)

