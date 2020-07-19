Punjab reports 310 new COIVD-19 cases, total number goes up to 10,100

Chandigarh [India], July 19 (ANI): As many as 310 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 10,100 in the state.

According to the government, there are 3,311 active cases and the death toll has risen to 254 after eight deaths were reported today.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

