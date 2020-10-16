Punjab reports 511 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 15 (ANI): Punjab reported 511 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total count of COVID-19 cases to 1,26,230.

The state Health Department said that 29 more people succumbed to the virus on Thursday taking the death toll in the state to 3,954. It said 1,111 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.



The state now has a total of 7,090 active cases while 1,15,186 patients have recovered.

The Health Department said that a total of 28,517 samples were tested for COVID-19.

With a spike of 67,708 new cases and 680 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 count reached 73,07,098 on Thursday. (ANI)

