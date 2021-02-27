Punjab reports 595 fresh coronavirus infections

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 27 (ANI): Punjab reported 595 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,81,597, according to the state health department.

There are 4,436 active cases at present. Furthermore, the cumulative COVID-19 death toll in Punjab stands at 5,825

32,530 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.



There are 14 critical patients who are on ventilator support and 79 are on oxygen support, the state health department bulletin said.

Over 29,000 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing on Saturday. A total of 49,82,773 samples have been collected so far in the state.

Meanwhile, 16,488 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,79,979, including 1,59,590 active cases and 1,07,63,451 discharges.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,56,938 on Saturday with additional 113 deaths. (ANI)

