Punjab: SAD expels party leader Karnail Singh Panjol

Punjab [India], February 15 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday expelled Karnail Singh Panjoli from the primary membership for a period of 6 years.

"S Karnail Singh Panjoli has been expelled from the primary membership of the Shiromani Akali Dal for a period of 6 years, the Shiromani Akali Dal party tweeted.



The decision to expel Panjoli, who is also a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, was taken during a meeting of SAD's disciplinary committee on February 13.

"Decision to this effect has been taken by the party's Disciplinary Committee headed by S Sikander Singh Maluka. The meeting was held at Maluka on Feb 13," the party tweeted.

Sikander Singh Maluka, chairman of the committee, said, "Panjoli was found guilty of indiscipline and indulging in anti-party activities in the past."(ANI)

