Punjab: Scientists at ICAR-CIPHET design two low-cost sanitisation machines

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): Scientists at ICAR-CIPHET in Punjab's Ludhiana have designed two low-cost machines, the first is a touch-free hand sanitiser dispenser to sanitise hands and the second device is a portable smart UV-C disinfection system to disinfect handy items.

Talking about the first device, Rahul Kumar Anurag, scientist, said, "We have prepared two simple low-cost devices. The first device for hand sanitisation operates automatically. It is a low-cost device and has an infrared sensor with which we can take 3 ml alcohol-based hand sanitiser without touching anything. It can be useful in areas that don't have facilities to wash hands."

"We advise that formulations given by WHO, in which 80 per cent alcohol is used in sanitisers, we are following that. The device gives 3 ml of sanitiser which is essential for hand sanitisation," added Anurag.

About the second device, he said, "The portable smart UV-C disinfection system can disinfect our mobile phones, purses, wallets as they may also get infected when we carry them while going out. The UV-C rays are less than 280 nanometers and on that basis we have prepared the equipment. If used for six minutes, it can disinfect the items."

He further said that both the devices are smart compact devices, and they are available in the market in the range of Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 15,000. He added that the devices can be made at a budget of Rs. 1,500 each as well. (ANI)

