Punjab sets up 4000 purchase centres for wheat

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 6 (ANI): Punjab Food and Supply Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Monday said that purchase centres in the state have been increased to about 4,000 to streamline the procurement of wheat in a staggered manner in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Punjab government has increased the number of purchase centres to about 4,000 to streamline the procurement of wheat in a staggered manner in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Farmers will be provided with passes to sell wheat on a specific date," said the minister.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India have mounted to 4,067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

