Punjab: Several farmers' unions hold meeting to discuss agri laws

Chandigarh [India], October 15 (ANI): Leaders of several farmers' unions of Punjab on Thursday conducted a meeting to discuss farm laws here at the Kisan Bhawan.

The farmers union, along with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) had been protesting against the three farm laws, since they were passed by the Parliament during the monsoon session.

The protesters under the banner of the KMSC have blocked the railway tracks by putting up tents on the railway lines and sitting on them.



Meanwhile, the Punjab Government has decided to convene a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on October 19 to bring in a legislation to counter the "dangerous anti-farmer" farm laws of the Central government.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh here on Wednesday through video conferencing, as per the statement issued by the Punjab government.

The three laws are Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

