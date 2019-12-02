Punjab: SGPC recreates 'Guru Ka Bagh' near Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has initiated work to recreate the Guru Ka Bagh near the Golden Temple here, which will have 400 species of plants including medicinal, mostly native.

A special attraction of this bagh will be the 'chandan' trees that would be planted here. This bagh was first created by the fifth Sikh Guru Arjan Dev.

"We are sowing the evergreen plants in this bagh. Flower plants have been chosen carefully so that one or the other flower blossoms in every weather," Dr Roop Singh, chief secretary, SGPC, told ANI.

"Everything has been carefully planned out before executing with the help of experts. We wish that every variety of rose should blossom in this bagh, which will be completed by the end of February next year," he said. (ANI)

