Punjab: SGPC urges farmers not to burn crop residue in reverence to 550th Parkash Purb

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday urged the farmers of Punjab to abstain from burning crop residue in open fields in reverence to 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

Acting on the request of Punjab Agriculture Department, the SGPC, in its letter to the managers of all gurdwaras, said: "The preservation of the clean and green environment was of foremost significance in view of the celebrations of 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev in November."

The SGPC has also instructed all the managers to ensure strict compliance of direction against stubble burning on the agriculture lands owned by the gurdwaras.

Kahan Singh Pannu, Secretary, Agriculture, said: "The preservation of environment would be a befitting reverence to Guru Nanak Dev on his 550th Parkash Purb, who himself propounded the message of preservation of natural resources."

The SGPC has also urged the head Granthis of all gurdwaras to motivate farmers against stubble burning as this practice causes environmental and health hazard and requested to issue an advisory to gurdwaras for ensuring zero stubble burning.

"Punjab government and SGPC are holding mega celebrations to mark the historic event of 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev, where millions of devotees would be reaching Punjab to pay their obeisance."

"During Parkash Purb celebrations, the practice of stubble burning will leave an adverse effect on the environment, thereby harming the environment, human health, and soil texture," added Pannu. (ANI)

