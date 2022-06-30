Punjab State Power Corp supplies highest ever power in single day of 3,265 lakh units

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 29 (ANI): Complying with the strict instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to provide uninterrupted power supply for the agriculture and domestic sectors, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had supplied the highest ever power in a single day of 3265 lacs units which surpassed the previous year record of 3066 lacs units supplied on July 1, 2021, that is an increase of 6.49 per cent, informed the State Information and Public Relations Department on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab Information and Public Relations Department, this year PSPCL has also successfully met the highest ever peak demand of 14207 MW on June 29 at 12.15 pm by surpassing the previous year record of 13431 MW on July 1, 2021. This summer due to increased temperature, the demand of power is persistently high but despite this PSPCL is providing a daily 8-hour power supply to its agriculture consumers and 24-hour power supply to all other categories of consumers in Punjab without imposing any power cuts on any category of consumers.



Divulging further, Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh informed that in view of the continuous high demand, PSPCL developed the strategy to adopt various deviation settlement mechanism measures for the reactive power management to optimize resources.

He said, "In order to compensate the reactive power requirement of the system, condenser mode of unit no 3 of Ranjit Sagar Dam plant, which was not being used for many years, has now been made operational to compensate the 60 Mega Volt Amps Reactive (MVAR) requirement of reactive power in the system."

Besides this, the Mega Volt Amps Reactive MVAR capacity of the system has also been increased through a special drive by the addition of 341.61 Mega Volt Amps Reactive MVAR capacity with 251 units of capacitor banks at the grid sub stations and the addition of shunt capacitors of required capacity at 11 KV feeders to improve the voltage profile of the system, he added. (ANI)

