Punjab: STF arrests 3 in Ludhiana, 1kg heroin

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A special task force (STF) on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly peddling drugs and seized over 1 kg of heroin from their possession, police said.

Over 1 kilogram of heroin, around Rs 1 lakh drug money, 20 mobiles, 10 vehicles and three cars were seized from the possession of the accused, police said.

According to the police, the three peddled drugs in BRS Nagar of Ludhiana.

Police have registered a case under Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and further investigation is on. (ANI)

