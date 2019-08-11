Punjab: STF arrests Head Constable, two aides with heroin worth Rs 4 cr

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a police Head Constable and his two accomplices for drug peddling and seized heroin worth Rs 4 crore from their possession.

The identities of the accused are yet to be confirmed by the police.

AIG, STF, Snehdeep Sharma said the Head Constable used to hand over heroin to his accomplices.

One of the accused is already facing a trial in a drug peddling case lodged at Tibba police station. Police had announced a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh on his head.

An STF team member and accused sustained injuries during the encounter, following which all were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

Two pistols, live cartridges, and a car have been seized from the accused possession. (ANI)

