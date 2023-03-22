Punjab sub-inspector recruitment: Merit list be out in first week of April

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 22 (ANI): The merit list for the posts of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in different cadres/wings of Punjab police is expected to be out in the first week of April 2023.



An official spokesperson of Punjab Police on Wednesday said that the preparation of the merit list is in process and the final results will be out in the first week of April 2023.

The OMR-based tests to recruit SIs in four cadres/wings (Investigation, District, Armed Police and Intelligence) of Punjab Police were held on October 16, 2022, at different centres in the state. (ANI)

