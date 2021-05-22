Punjab: Summer vacation announced for all schools from May 24

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Education Minister of Punjab, Vijay Inder Singla, on Saturday announced summer vacations in all schools including government, semi-government and private, across the state from May 24 to June 23.

The minister said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the educational institutions were already closed for students and now, with summer vacations, the schools will also remain closed for teachers and other staff for a period of one month.

"The government has continuously been taking precautionary measures for the safety of people in the pandemic", Singla said.



He added that apart from taking necessary steps to ensure safety, the government has also been working to uplift the standard of education in schools which is visible from the increase in admissions and the improvement in results.

Since the closure of schools, last year due to COVID-19, teachers of the education department have been teaching students with the help of various online modes including mobile applications and TV channels, informed Singla. He said that the teachers have also been helping students in every possible way to complete the remaining syllabus.

The teachers were also appealed to stay connected with the students during vacations and to make both students and their parents aware of the safety protocol that needs to be followed to avert the contamination of coronavirus. (ANI)

