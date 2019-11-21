Punjab: Three teachers hospitalised following clash in Ferozepur

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Three teachers of a government primary school here were hospitalised after a clash broke out among them on Thursday.

Following the clash, all three of the teachers were injured and had to be taken to the civil hospital for treatment.

One of the teachers, Rajvir, alleged that another teacher, Tejinder Sodhi and his wife started staring at her for no reason.

Upon approaching the teacher, she claimed that she was attacked by Sodhi's wife.

On the other hand, Sodhi denied all the charges and accused Rajvir of instigating the fight.

The police have registered cases against all the three teachers involved in the clash. (ANI)

