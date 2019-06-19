Punjab tightens noose around drug trafficking

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 18 (ANI): To combat the menace of drug trafficking in Punjab, the Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) held meetings with state officials on Tuesday.

During the meetings, the officers deliberated upon the current extent of drug menace in Punjab and the ways to counter the same. Besides, collaboration in training, operations, enforcement and other areas were discussed and modalities were also agreed upon.

In addition, significant deployment of NCB's officers has been made in the state to effectively counter the drug trafficking problem.

The officers have been given a task to specially target the trafficking in opioids (opium, heroin, poppy husk) and cannabis apart from checking diversion and abuse of pharmaceutical drugs especially Tramadol. They have also been instructed to target large Drug Trafficking Operatives (DTOs) and take action for seizures/forfeitures of their properties.

The Director General of the NCB held meetings with the Director General of Punjab Police, Additional Director General of Police, Special Task Force, six Inspector General of police, eight Senior Superintendents of Police and four Superintendents of Police of Punjab districts. (ANI)

