Punjab to be short of Rs 30,000 crore in revenue this fiscal: Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 29 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that the state is estimated to be short of Rs 30,000 crore in revenue this financial year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I have just sent to the Prime Minister a memorandum of the Government of India seeking fiscal and non-fiscal assistance from the government. We have covered all our areas. We estimate, that by the end of this financial year, we will be short of about Rs 30,000 crore in revenue," Singh said in a press conference.

He observed that trade is going down and added that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be reduced.

"We have received only Rs 2,200 crore in GST for the first three months of the year. As far as indications are concerned, we will reach the peak in, some say July and some say August, September, October or November. It could be anytime. There is no clear cut method of this escalation. We have to be prepared," Singh said.

"We have got arrangements for 4,246 beds out of which 2,014 are ready, another 949 beds have been kept reserved in the private sector. A total of 52 government and 195 private hospitals have been booked for COVID-19 cases. We will soon have well over 600 ventilators," he added.

According to officials, there are a total number of 5,216 coronavirus cases in the state, including 1,557 active cases and 133 deaths.

Punjab CM assured that he will take firm action to prevent further spread of coronavirus in the state. "I will act, firmly, I will not let this spread in my state," he added.

"If the number of inpatients crosses 5,000 we will activate the phase two. 10,000 beds are being added further. They have been identified in every city and district. If we reach, 10,000, we will activate phase three, where we have made arrangements for another 10,000 beds in college and schools hostels, etc that we have earmarked in case of emergencies," he said.

Singh also said there is enough available stock of N-95 masks, three-layer masks, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits in the state.

Speaking about the tension with China at the border, Singh said that India has been having constant friction from China since 1959.

"The objective is very clear, they want to close the gap between Aksai Chin and Siachen. So that India has no access in this region, erstwhile Kashmir. That whole outer border is going to be with China if they manage to close this gap," Singh said.

"I am sure GOI is taking military precaution and have a diplomatic system which they are working on. But, I think this is something we have to be very careful of," he added.

Citing a letter claiming that the Prime Minister received donations and funds from Chinese companies in the form of relief, etc, Singh said that if any such money has been received, it should be returned in view of the ongoing confrontation with the neighbouring country. (ANI)