Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)
Punjab to canalise its rivers with technical support from World Bank, ADB

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:16 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that his government would canalise all the rivers of the state, taking technical support from the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
According to a press release issued from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Singh also announced dedicated village-relief teams in flood-affected areas in Sultanpur Lodhi and Jalandhar.
The Chief Minister also announced that each team will comprise officers of Health, Civil Supply, and Animal Husbandry Departments and they would ensure timely supply of food, medicines, and fodder for affected families.
Earlier today, Singh did an aerial survey of Nawanshahr, Ludhiana, Phillaur, Shahkot, and Lohian in the state.
In a tweet, he said: "A total of 30,000 people are impacted and crop damage reported in 108 villages. There are 14 breaches in Satluj. Considering the seriousness of the breaches, the Army's help has been sought."
In another tweet, Singh said: "Visited affected areas of Jalandhar and Kapurthala. Had a detailed meeting with DCs and Army officials and reviewed the rescue measures."
"Interacted with people and ensured supplies of food, water, and medicines on priority. Compensation for flood damages to be given once the water recedes," he added.
In the wake of flood situation in the state, the Punjab Chief Minister earlier today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Rs 1,000 crore special relief package to compensate the losses.
The Chief Minister has also urged the Prime Minister to instruct the concerned authorities to waive off crop loans of banks or financial institutions availed by the affected farmers in the affected villages during the current cropping season.
The flooding in river Sutlej due to the discharge of water from Bhakra Dam, the heaviest since 1958, had caused extensive damage to the standing crops and inundation of residential areas in the villages, the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

