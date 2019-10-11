Punjab to get 6,192 kilolitre non-subsidised kerosene for Prakash Purb celebrations

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Punjab Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department Principal Secretary KAP Sinha has said that the state will get 6,192 kilolitre of non-subsidised kerosene oil for the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations.

"The government of Punjab's request to Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for allocation of non-subsidized Kerosene for special needs for the year 2019-20 been considered and the state has been allocated 6,192 KL non subsidized PDS kerosene for the year," he said in a statement.

Sinha said that a number of religious activities like 'kirtan', 'katha', 'prabhat pheri', 'langar' and educational activities such as seminars, workshops, lectures, etc are being organised to mark the year-long celebrations of 550th Prakash Purb.

"All such activities attract a huge gathering of the general public for which 'langars' are prepared on a grand scale. For the same, a huge quantity of cooking fuel is required. Since large scale burning of wood would cause pollution as well as damage the fragile green cover of the state. So, to facilitate the celebration non-subsidised kerosene has been allocated," he said.

"Since there is no element of subsidy in the kerosene allocation, the distribution of this oil shall be done directly from the existing wholesale dealers to the institutions," Sinha added.

He said that the ration depots, which serve the basic purpose of distribution of subsidised commodities, shall not be associated in this process and the oil should be distributed directly from PSU oil company depots by the wholesalers.

"The sale of non subsided PDS kerosene oil shall be limited to 2,500 litre per transaction at the retail level as mandated in the Petroleum Act 1934 (Rules 2002). However, there would be no bar on subsequent issue of kerosene to the same religious/educational institution after the consumption of the earlier lifted kerosene," Sinha added. (ANI)

