Punjab Transport Minister Razia Sultana during the meeting with officials in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Punjab to launch vehicle tracking system for Roadways, PUNBUS buses

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:51 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Punjab government in compliance of new transport policy is all set to launch bus tracking system for Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS buses, said Transport Minister Razia Sultana here on Wednesday.
The minister, who reviewed the performance of bus tracking system at the Monitoring and Control Room of Punjab Roadways and Punbus, said in a press communique that Punjab Roadways and Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company (PUNBUS) are installing vehicle tracking system in its buses and developing a passenger information system.
This project is being implemented in 1800 buses at a total cost of Rs 5.8 crore to be operated for five years out of which 50 per cent capital cost is being given by the Government of India.
She said the Central monitoring and control room is being established in the Head Office of Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS where live tracking of buses will be monitored in real-time.
She said that this is the first step of the Government of Punjab in the installation of vehicle tracking system in the passenger transport vehicle of Punjab as per the new transport policy.
She said that the pilot phase for the deployment of GPS devices in 110 buses has been completed in Jalandhar-1 and Jalandhar-2 depot. "The implementation of this project will be completed by May 2020," she said.
The minister, while divulging upon the benefits of this project, said that when this project is fully implemented a panic button will be provided in all buses in collaboration with Punjab Police for passenger safety especially women safety.
"Likewise, a central control room is being established at Chandigarh for monitoring and control of buses," she said.
She said that events like over-speeding, harsh braking, harsh acceleration, stopping at un-authorized stop, stoppage of more than 25 minutes at authorized Dhabas, early and late departure, missing of scheduled Kms, etc., will be monitored in real-time in control room and also at depot level and alerts will also be sent through SMS. (ANI)

