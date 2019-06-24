Punjab to organise special programmes on June 26 to take on drug abuse

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 24 (ANI): The government has decided to observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in every district of the state with the active involvement of schools, colleges, NGOs and social welfare organisations on June 26, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu here on Monday.

"The state-level function in this regard will be observed at Tarn Taran district on June 26," said Singh, adding that his government has made a big stride forward in curbing the abuse of drug abuse.

"Since the Congress-led government came to power in Punjab till date more than 83,920 patients suffering from drug addiction have been provided the free treatments at 178 OOATS (Outdoor Opioid Assisted Treatment Clinics) clinics," an official statement quoted Singh, as saying.

"Patients are also getting free indoor treatment at 34 de-addiction and 19 rehabilitation centres of the state. In this connection the Health Department has decided to observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in every district of the state with the active involvement of schools, colleges, NGOs and social welfare organisations," he said.

The Minister said that the persons who have been provided free treatment in the OOAT clinics and de-addiction centers have been brought back into mainstream life through regular counseling by the health experts.

He said that now with the motive to sensitise the school and college going students about the ill effects of drug addiction, Health and Family Welfare Department has issued a direction to all the Civil Surgeons to observe International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in all government schools and colleges in their respective districts on June 26. (ANI)

