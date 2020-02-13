Punjab to organise week-long 'Punjabi Language and Cultural Utsav'

Chandigarh [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The Punjab government has decided to organise a week-long 'Punjabi Language">Punjabi Language and Cultural Utsav' dedicated to the Punjabi language.

The decision in this regard was taken during a meeting chaired by Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with the officials of various concerned departments.

Briefing about the event, Channi said that the week-long celebrations dedicated to promotion of Punjabi language would be held from February 14-21.

As per the program, the inaugural function would be held at Punjabi University, Patiala on February 14. Dr Surjit Patar and Dr Waryam Sandhu would present papers on challenges and solutions faced by the Punjabi language.

Apart from this, 11 prominent personalities would be honoured for their contribution to the promotion of the Punjabi language.

On February 15, Punjabi Kavi Darbar and Gazal singing function would be held at Punjab Arts Council Sector-16, Chandigarh. Prominent Punjabi poets would be honoured on the occasion.

On February 17, an international seminar on Punjab language would be organised at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar and prominent personalities working for the development and promotion of Punjabi language would be honoured.

In the series of the event on February 18, stage play competition would be held. On February 19, folk dance and folk songs competitions would be held at Guru Nanak Bhawan Ludhiana.

On concluding day, the Punjab Arts Council would organise functions at Ludhiana and Chandigarh. (ANI)

