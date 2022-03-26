Punjab to roll out new mining policy to eradicate illegal mining

Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], March 26 (ANI): Punjab Mining Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday said that the government will roll out a new mining policy soon to root out sand mafia and illegal mining.

"Our priority is the complete crackdown on illegal mining. We have started working on a new mining policy which will be rolled out soon," said Bains.

Sharing the broad objectives of the new policy, Bains said that "We are aiming to provide the sand at cheaper rates to the public. Also, we will ensure that the revenue generated from it will directly come to Punjab government vault instead of mafias."



In order to eradicate the ongoing purported sand mafia in the state, Minister said the instructions have been passed to agencies.

"We have asked ED mining to completely clamp down the mafia. A letter has been sent to all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to discourage illegal mining in the state and take actions against them," he said.

In the letter to deputy commissioners, the Cabinet Minister categorically mentioned, "As the Punjab government is against illegal mining, it has come to my notice that illegal mining is going on in many districts of the state. Therefore, you are directed to get the information from the Mining Officer of your district and to demarcate the allotted quarries by putting up flags so that it may be clear that mining is to be done from these sites only."

"But even then, if a case of illegal mining comes to light, it will be the sole responsibility of the SSP concerned. All the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs were asked for strict compliance of the instructions," the letter read. (ANI)

