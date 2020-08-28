Punjab to strictly enforce closure time for liquor shops

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked the DGP to strictly enforce the closure of liquor shops in the state by 6.30 pm in cities and towns, as per the existing guidelines, to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state has reported a total of 46,000 total cases and there have been more than 1200 fatalities.

The liquor shops will remain open till 10 pm in rural areas for now, as per the guidelines in force till August 31, after which the decision will be reviewed and new guidelines issued accordingly, an official release said.

The Chief Minister's orders came amid reports of liquor shops in cities staying open way past the 6.30 pm closure time for other shops.

He was reviewing the COVID situation in the state with top officials and health, medical experts through video conferencing. (ANI)

