Punjab to use Meritorious Schools COVID-19 care isolation centres

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], April 15 (ANI): Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday said that in order to contain COVID-19 from the further spread, the Education Department has extended its full support to district authorities and Health Department.

The Cabinet minister said that besides providing all government schools of Punjab for the creation of isolation centres, the Education Department has also put 10 meritorious schools at the disposal of Deputy Commissioners to use them as COVID-19 care isolation centres.

He was here at Meritorious School, Ghabdan, to review the preparedness. Singla said that as many as 8,346 beds are available in hostels of these residential meritorious schools and around 200 classrooms could also be used by the medical staff for various other purposes.

Singla said that these schools are situated in Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozpur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Sangrur, and Hoshiarpur districts.

He said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab government is committed to providing better health care facilities to patients in the coronavirus epidemic. He added that as the coronavirus spread from person to person, creation of isolation and quarantine centres would provide a boon to avert the further spread of this virus.

Singla, who is also holding charge of PWD Department, said that the Public Works Departments officials have also been directed to fully cooperate with the local administration for any help required for the set-up of isolation or quarantine centres. (ANI)

