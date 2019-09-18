Punjab: Traffic Constable lauded for going beyond call of duty

Bathinda (Punjab) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A Traffic Constable Gurbakhsh Singh has brought laurels to his department by undertaking social service in addition to his duty.

On finding any potholes on the road, Gurbakhsh fills them up by using soil and interlocking tiles kept in his vehicle's boot space. He has been doing this service for a long time now.

"Our Gurus say that service to humans is the biggest act of devotion. I get happiness by contributing positively to society. People also encourage me in my work. Some people say that I do this for publicity in the media but I would continue doing this work even after I retire as it gives me joy," Gurbakhsh said.

"We motivate our traffic staff to do social service too along with performing their regular duty. We are very happy with Gurbakhsh's actions. Apart from filling potholes, Gurbakhsh also guides stray cattle to the gaushalas when he finds time. He has been felicitated earlier by the department and we will write to the SSP for Gurbakhsh's promotion," Gurjit Singh Romana, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said.

"We salute the spirit of officials like Gurbakhsh Singh for being socially aware and going beyond their call of duty. With such officials, our country will surely progress fast," Surendra Pal Singh, a local resident said. (ANI)

