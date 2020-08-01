Punjab trains gynaecologists for giving telemedicine consultations to pregnant women

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Punjab Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday imparted special training to 70 gynaecologists for providing telemedicine consultations to pregnant women amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The department has set up separate labour rooms in all district hospitals to conduct the deliveries of COVID-19 positive pregnant women.

State Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said in a press release that instructions have been issued to all civil surgeons to promote telemedicine consultations of gynaecologists as well as general OPD services which are available on the eSanjeevani App.

The release said app is easily available on android mobile and there is no dependence on laptop or computer.

"Anyone can avail of free services of online-consultations by using their mobile phones. It has proved as a boon for pregnant women who did not want to attend the normal OPD, fearing the risk of contracting COVID-19," the release said.

It said Antenatal Care services (ANC) programme has continuously remained functional in all Health and Wellness Centres since lockdown to ensure services in rural areas.

Sidhu said 90,463 ANC registered from April to June 2020 and 63,827 deliveries took place in the State.

He said COVID-19 test has been made mandatory during the third trimester of pregnancy under which 12,479 pregnant women were tested for COVID-19 from April to June, out of which 118 tested positive. (ANI)

