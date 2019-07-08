Punjab: Turban tying competition in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 8 (ANI): A turban tying competition was held here on Sunday encourage youths towards Sikhism.

People in the age group of nine to 24 years from across the state participated in the event, which was organised by Sri Guru Ram Das Welfare Society.

As per the organisers, the motive behind the competition was to encourage Sikh youth to stay away from drugs. (ANI)

