Punjab: Two aides of Khalistani terrorist Landa Harike arrested

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): In a major operation against Khalistani terror-gangster module, the Delhi Police special cell has arrested two close associates of fugitive Khalistani terrorist Landa Harike from Punjab.

One of the arrested persons, Rajan Bhatti, a resident of Punjab's Gurdaspur has been named in over 15 cases and was absconding. He is accused of target killings and disturbing communal harmony in Punjab on the directions of Landa Harike and Harvinder Singh Rinda, Police said on Friday.

On the basis of disclosures made by Bhatti and technical analysis, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, the Delhi Police special cell apprehended one more person namely Kanwaljeet Singh alias Chinna, a resident of Makhu, Firozepur, Punjab.



According to Delhi Police, accused Rajan Bhatti was handling Chinna for receiving and pushing drone-dropped drugs and firearms in Punjab. Landa Harike had tasked Rajan and Chinna to kill two targets in Punjab.

Chinna along with an accomplice was zeroed in near Didar Hotel, Beas, Amritsar Rural.

The Delhi Police team in association with Punjab Police conducted a raid when the suspects opened fire at police and tried to escape.

In the exchange of fire police personnel received bullet injuries. In the operation, Chinna was apprehended while his accomplice managed to flee.

Regarding this incident, an FIR has been filed at Beas police station in Amritsar Rural. Efforts are underway to nab the accomplice of Chinna, officials said. (ANI)

