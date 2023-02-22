Punjab: Two arrested for threatening, demanding ransom using international number

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], February 22 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for allegedly threatening and extorting a person for Rs 5 lakhs by making calls using an international number, the police informed on Wednesday.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner, Mandeep Singh Sidhu told the media that a fake pistol and Rs 1.5 lakh has also been recovered from the accused.



As per the police, the accused were using international number to threaten the victim for extortion.

"Two men were arrested for trying to extort Rs 5 lakhs by making calls to a victim named Sunil Kumar and threatening him using an international number. Rs 1.5 lakh and a fake pistol have been recovered from them," he said.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

